More subpoenas of Trump allies expected in Georgia, county DA says

More associates of former President Trump could be subpoenaed in Georgia by a special grand jury investigating 2020 election interference claims, the Fulton County district attorney told NBC News on Wednesday.

The big picture: The special grand jury probing possible interference in Georgia's 2020 election issued subpoenas on Tuesday for key Trump allies, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Driving the news: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also told NBC that she has not ruled out the possibility of subpoenaing Trump himself.