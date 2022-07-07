Skip to main content
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

More subpoenas of Trump allies expected in Georgia, county DA says

Julia Shapero
Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Commerce, Ga., on March 26. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

More associates of former President Trump could be subpoenaed in Georgia by a special grand jury investigating 2020 election interference claims, the Fulton County district attorney told NBC News on Wednesday.

The big picture: The special grand jury probing possible interference in Georgia's 2020 election issued subpoenas on Tuesday for key Trump allies, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Driving the news: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also told NBC that she has not ruled out the possibility of subpoenaing Trump himself.

  • "We'll just have to see where the investigation leads us," Willis said of the possibility of more subpoenas.
  • She added: "I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game, at all. What I am doing is very serious. It's very important work. And we're going to do our due diligence in making sure that we look at all aspects of the case."
