10 mins ago - Politics & Policy
More subpoenas of Trump allies expected in Georgia, county DA says
More associates of former President Trump could be subpoenaed in Georgia by a special grand jury investigating 2020 election interference claims, the Fulton County district attorney told NBC News on Wednesday.
The big picture: The special grand jury probing possible interference in Georgia's 2020 election issued subpoenas on Tuesday for key Trump allies, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).
Driving the news: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also told NBC that she has not ruled out the possibility of subpoenaing Trump himself.
- "We'll just have to see where the investigation leads us," Willis said of the possibility of more subpoenas.
- She added: "I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game, at all. What I am doing is very serious. It's very important work. And we're going to do our due diligence in making sure that we look at all aspects of the case."