Giuliani adds 2020 election deniers to witness list in ethics case

Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference. Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani plans to defend himself in an upcoming legal ethics case — and he'll have help from a number of 2020 election deniers.

The big picture: Giuliani could lose his ability to practice law in Washington, D.C., if he loses the case, similar to how he can't practice in the state of New York over his election fraud claims.

Context: The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which regulates ethical misconduct for D.C. lawyers, charged Giuliani in June after he made claims to support a Trump campaign lawsuit that looked to overturn the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

Details: Giuliani's lawyers submitted a witness list Friday to a hearing committee that will consider his case in early December, per Bloomberg.

The list is packed with conservative lawyers and activists who attempted to undo President Biden's election victories in key election states.

Some of the prominent names on the list include:

Jenna Ellis , who will testify as a former Trump campaign lawyer.

, who will testify as a former Trump campaign lawyer. Doug Mastriano , the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, who will testify about "the gathering of evidence of voting irregularities."

, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, who will testify about "the gathering of evidence of voting irregularities." Peter Navarro, the former White House trade adviser, who plans to testify "to his extensive analysis of voting irregularities and alleged illegalities."

the former White House trade adviser, who plans to testify "to his extensive analysis of voting irregularities and alleged illegalities." Corey Lewandowski , Trump's 2016 campaign manager, who will testify that he "witnessed the exclusion of Republican inspectors and poll watchers including himself from inspecting any ballots."

, Trump's 2016 campaign manager, who will testify that he "witnessed the exclusion of Republican inspectors and poll watchers including himself from inspecting any ballots." Giuliani is also on the witness list.

Flashback: Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York in June 2021 for making false statements about the 2020 election, Axios' Zachary Basu writes.

