The office that regulates attorneys in the District of Columbia for ethical misconduct filed a charged against Rudy Giuliani on Friday over his false claims about fraud during the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The ethics charge from the disciplinary arm of the D.C. Bar brings Giuliani closer to completely losing the ability to practice law in the district, coming roughly a year after he was suspended from practicing in the state of New York over his erroneous claims involving election fraud.

Giuliani first granted membership to the D.C. bar in 1976 but has been an inactive member since 2002.

The big picture: The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed the charge with the D.C. District of Columbia Court of Appeals.

The charge centers on claims Giuliani made in a federal court in 2020 supporting a lawsuit from Trump's campaign that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania through a federal district court order.

The central complaint in the 2020 lawsuit, which Giuliani supported, was that between 680,000 and 1.5 million mail-in ballots that had already been counted should have been invalidated by a district court because they did not comply with the state's election laws.

A judge in Pennsylvania later dismissed the lawsuit, saying the court "cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state."

What they're saying: The disciplinary counsel alleged that Giuliani, through his claims, violated two Pennsylvania rules governing professional conduct.

It claimed he "brought a proceeding and asserted issues therein without a non-frivolous basis in law and fact for doing so" and "that he engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice."

In doing so, the counsel said Giuliani also violated standards governing the practice of law in D.C.

Read the charge: