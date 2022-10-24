57 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham's subpoena in 2020 election probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury seeking testimony from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in an investigation of possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
State of play: The order, which is an "administrative stay," comes amid Graham's ongoing efforts to avoid giving testimony in a case that has entangled allies of former President Trump.
- Thomas, who handles emergency requests from Georgia, issued the stay unilaterally.
Catch up quick: Graham filed the emergency request Friday, one day after a federal appeals court ruled that he must testify.
- He is one of several Republicans accused of pressing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to reverse Trump's 2020 election loss in the state.
- Graham has argued that his post-election efforts in Georgia count as legislative activity and that they are protected from these types of investigations.
- The three-judge panel on the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and a lower district court judge said a narrowed scope of questioning by the jury wouldn't violate his rights as a sitting senator.
What's next: A response from the Georgia investigators seeking Graham's testimony is due on Thursday, CNN reports.