Sen. Lindsey Graham talks with a reporter at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 20, 2022. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury seeking testimony from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in an investigation of possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

State of play: The order, which is an "administrative stay," comes amid Graham's ongoing efforts to avoid giving testimony in a case that has entangled allies of former President Trump.

Thomas, who handles emergency requests from Georgia, issued the stay unilaterally.

Catch up quick: Graham filed the emergency request Friday, one day after a federal appeals court ruled that he must testify.

He is one of several Republicans accused of pressing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to reverse Trump's 2020 election loss in the state.

Graham has argued that his post-election efforts in Georgia count as legislative activity and that they are protected from these types of investigations.

The three-judge panel on the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and a lower district court judge said a narrowed scope of questioning by the jury wouldn't violate his rights as a sitting senator.

What's next: A response from the Georgia investigators seeking Graham's testimony is due on Thursday, CNN reports.