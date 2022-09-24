Former president Trump’s claim this week that presidents can declassify documents “even by thinking about it” did not square with former vice president Mike Pence’s top aide.

Driving the news: Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, called Trump’s assertion "absurd” in an interview with CBS News on Friday.

What he’s saying: "That's absurd, obviously," Short said in response to a question about Trump’s remarks. "And I think it would make it very difficult for the intelligence community to have a classification system if that was the case."

Short said neither he nor the former vice president shared that view or approach to handling classified materials.

Catch up quick: Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that there “doesn’t have to be a process” for a president to deem a document declassified.

"If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'It's declassified,'" Trump said.

"Even by thinking about it, because you're sending it to Mar-a-Lago or to wherever you're sending it. ... There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be."

The big picture: Classified documents are at the center of the Department of Justice's investigation into Trump and the former president's ongoing legal battle with the DOJ.