National security risk review of Mar-a-Lago material resumes after court ruling

Intelligence officers will resume a national security risk of material seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after a federal appeals panel ruling earlier this week, Politico reports.

Catch up quick: The Department of Justice had previously been blocked from examining Trump's storage of the sensitive government records, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit granted a partial stay in a ruling on Wednesday.

It wrote that Trump "has not even attempted to show that he has a need to know the information contained in the classified documents."

The big picture: The DOJ had argued blocking officials from examining the documents would hinder its investigation.

What they're saying: “In consultation with the Department of Justice, [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] is resuming the classification review of relevant materials and assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents,” a spokesperson told Politico on Friday.

What's next: Trump has few options left to block the criminal investigation, CNN writes.