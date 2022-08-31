President Biden appeared to take a swipe at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other Republicans during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, days after likening the Trump MAGA movement to "semi-fascism."

What he's saying: "No one expects politics to be patty cake," Biden said. "Hey, sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying, 'If such and such happens, there'll be blood in the street.' Where the hell are we?"

Driving the news: Though Biden didn't name Graham in his speech, the South Carolina congressman told Fox News on Sunday" if former President Trump is prosecuted following the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home "for mishandling classified information ... there literally will be riots in the street."

Graham told Fox News in response to Biden's comments on Tuesday nigh that he rejects violence.

Worth noting: Biden and Graham built up a friendly relationship during the president's time in the Senate.

That soured due to the Graham's unwavering support of former President Trump and his calls for an investigation into Hunter Biden — though the senator told Politico in February he "absolutely" regards Biden as his friend.

The big picture: Biden has ramped up his rhetoric ahead of November's crucial midterm elections and he's due to attend another two events over the next week in Pennsylvania, a key congressional battleground state.

In his latest speech, Biden again took aim at Trump-aligned Republicans who haven't criticized U.S. Capitol rioters, saying: "Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: Don’t tell me you support the law enforcement if you won't condemn what happened on the 6th."

He also said it's "sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the lives of law enforcement agents and their families for simply carrying out the law and doing their job."

What's next: Biden is due to deliver another speech in Philadelphia that the White House says will focus on the fight for democratic values, per AP.

Former President Trump will also headline an event in Pennsylvania this week with three Republican candidates he endorsed in the state.

