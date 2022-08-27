Skip to main content
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. border patrol finds baby, toddler abandoned by smugglers in desert

TuAnh Dam
Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

A 4-month-old baby and an 18-month-old toddler were found abandoned by smugglers in an Arizona desert on Friday, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent said.

The big picture: Hundreds of migrants have died at the southern border over the last few years, with 557 deaths recorded by the U.S. Border Patrol in the 2021 fiscal year.

  • Earlier this year, 53 migrants died inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas in one of the deadliest border incidents involving migrants in modern history, per AP.
  • Two men were later indicted on charges that include conspiracy to transport and the transportation of illegal migrants resulting in death.

What they're saying: "This is cruelty. And it is gut-wrenching," John Madlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, said in a tweet.

  • Modlin said that agents found the infant unresponsive in the Sonoran Desert, but were "able to revive her and avert tragedy."
  • "The heartlessness of smugglers cannot be underestimated," he added.
