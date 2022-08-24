The mainstream strikes back

In what has been a mixed year for the political establishment, Tuesday's primaries presented a near-total victory for the mainstreams of both parties.

Why it matters: The rise of populism in recent years has allowed grassroots candidates — both Trumpy and progressive — to pull off primary upsets. A historic number of incumbents have fallen to insurgents this year.

Driving the news: Several "Ultra MAGA" candidates fell short in their primary bids.

Between the lines: One thing all these losing candidates had in common: They weren't endorsed by Trump. While the former president has faltered plenty this year, his support can be a key tool in the Republican anti-incumbency playbook.

For instance, four House Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment lost to Trump-endorsed insurgents — but another, Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.), managed to dispatch several challengers who didn't have Trump's backing.

The Trump endorsement was also notably absent from a set of unheralded bids against Republicans who voted for the Jan. 6 commission — many of whom won with less than 60%.

What we're watching: As has been the case with a number of Trump diehards this cycle, several of the "Ultra MAGA" candidates who lost on Tuesday refused to concede and concocted voter fraud conspiracy theories.

Loomer reportedly refused to concede, citing unspecified "big-tech election interference."

Paladino said in a statement: “We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days. We want every single legal vote to count.”

The other side: Democratic moderates and establishment candidates also banked several wins on Tuesday.

NY-17: Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) routed progressive state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, calling his win a sign that voters "want leaders who will put partisanship aside to get real results."

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) routed progressive state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, calling his win a sign that voters "want leaders who will put partisanship aside to get real results." NY-10: Former impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman, who was widely cast as the most moderate major candidate in the field, won after his progressive rivals teamed up to try to curb his momentum.

Former impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman, who was widely cast as the most moderate major candidate in the field, won after his progressive rivals teamed up to try to curb his momentum. NY-11: Former Rep. Max Rose easily defeated veteran and progressive activist Brittany Debarros in the race to take on Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.).

Yes, but: Tuesday's primaries weren't a total loss for progressives.