Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday beat back a fierce primary challenge from progressive state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in New York's 17th district, according to the AP.

Why it matters: Maloney's win heads off a potential PR nightmare for House Democrats: the chair of their campaign arm losing his reelection in a year in which they're already widely seen as being on the back foot.

It also halts a trend of young progressive insurgents unseating powerful New York Democrats in recent cycles.

The backdrop: Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, angered many in his own party by opting to run in a district largely represented by Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) after a chaotic redistricting process.