Politics & Policy

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney fends off progressive challenger

Andrew Solender
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney wearing a blue suit jacket, yellow and blue tie and congressional pin against a black backdrop.
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.). Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday beat back a fierce primary challenge from progressive state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in New York's 17th district, according to the AP.

Why it matters: Maloney's win heads off a potential PR nightmare for House Democrats: the chair of their campaign arm losing his reelection in a year in which they're already widely seen as being on the back foot.

The backdrop: Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, angered many in his own party by opting to run in a district largely represented by Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) after a chaotic redistricting process.

