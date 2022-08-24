33 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney fends off progressive challenger
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday beat back a fierce primary challenge from progressive state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in New York's 17th district, according to the AP.
Why it matters: Maloney's win heads off a potential PR nightmare for House Democrats: the chair of their campaign arm losing his reelection in a year in which they're already widely seen as being on the back foot.
- It also halts a trend of young progressive insurgents unseating powerful New York Democrats in recent cycles.
The backdrop: Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, angered many in his own party by opting to run in a district largely represented by Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) after a chaotic redistricting process.
- After Jones retreated to a district in New York City, Biaggi – who had initially been running in a district that stretched to Long Island – launched a bid against Maloney.
- She came in with endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and powerful progressive groups, as well as a history of unseating incumbents.
- But Maloney had a significant cash advantage and the backing of far more local leaders, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Bill Clinton, a resident of the district.