Progressives turn up the heat on House Democrats' campaign chair

A trio of progressive groups on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), escalating a campaign of retribution against the man in charge of salvaging House Democrats' majority in November.

Why it matters: Progressives have waged a nationwide effort to take out moderate and establishment incumbents, and Maloney would likely be their highest-profile ouster of the cycle.

Progressives have had a mixed record against incumbents this year: they handily took out Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) but fell just short of replicating that success with Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas).

Driving the news: On Thursday, a trio of progressive groups — the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, New York Progressive Action Network and Democracy for America — endorsed state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in her bid against Maloney.

The development comes after the progressive Working Families Party switched its endorsement from Maloney to Biaggi.

Biaggi also has the support of the most high-profile progressive member of New York’s congressional delegation: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

The backdrop: Maloney stoked anger from the left by running in a redrawn district mostly represented by Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), a progressive freshman who is now running for an open seat in New York City miles away from his home turf.

Biaggi, who had been running in an open district that was similarly upended by redistricting, then opted to run against Maloney.

But, but, but: There are some key differences between Maloney and other progressive targets.

Maloney is more liberal than moderates like Schrader and Cuellar, his campaign notes, pointing to his original co-sponsorship of the Green New Deal and elimination of the DCCC‘s consultant blacklist.

He also has a leadership role that has enmeshed him in the Democrats' campaign apparatus.

Progressive heavy hitters like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have so far stayed on the sidelines.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus will keep to its policy of staying neutral in races with incumbents, according to a source familiar with its plans. CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) made an exception earlier this year by endorsing Cuellar's challenger.

What they're saying: Maloney's allies argue that support from outside left-wing groups will do little to help Biaggi build support for a seat in which she's a relative newcomer.

Suzanne Berger, the chair of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, said the groups "represent a very, very insignificant number of voters in the district," adding that Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement is a "net loss" for Biaggi given the moderate views of voters in the district.

“The voices that will matter in this race are standing with Rep. Maloney thanks to his long-standing connections to the district and strong record of delivering for working families in the Hudson Valley," Maloney campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg told Axios.

What to watch for: Maloney has considerable structural advantages, including endorsements from local party leaders and unions, but recent history suggests Biaggi has a fighting chance.