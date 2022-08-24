Former Rep. Max Rose wins primary over progressive challenger
Former Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) won the primary in New York's 11th district on Tuesday night, defeating progressive challenger Brittany Ramos DeBarros, according to the Associated Press.
Why it matters: The win puts Rose on track for a rematch against incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R) in the midterms.
The big picture: New York's 11th district, comprised of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, is considered New York City's only swing district.
- Rose, a moderate Democrat and a U.S. Army veteran, originally won the 11th district seat in 2018, only to be bested by Malliotakis in 2020.
- Rose received endorsements from the New York State AFL-CIO workers union as well as the Staten Island Democratic Party.
DeBarros, a fellow U.S. Army veteran and progressive activist, had been endorsed by progressive groups such as Brand New Congress, Working Families Party and Sunrise Movement New York City.
- Rose also beat out longtime teacher Komi Agoda-Koussema.
Rose faced criticism earlier this month for refusing to participate in a scheduled debate with DeBarros, which would have been the only debate of the primary. Agoda-Koussema also did not RSVP to the event.