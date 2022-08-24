Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Rep. Max Rose wins primary over progressive challenger

Ivana Saric
Max Rose
Max Rose during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Sept. 2020. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) won the primary in New York's 11th district on Tuesday night, defeating progressive challenger Brittany Ramos DeBarros, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: The win puts Rose on track for a rematch against incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R) in the midterms.

The big picture: New York's 11th district, comprised of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, is considered New York City's only swing district.

DeBarros, a fellow U.S. Army veteran and progressive activist, had been endorsed by progressive groups such as Brand New Congress, Working Families Party and Sunrise Movement New York City.

  • Rose also beat out longtime teacher Komi Agoda-Koussema.

Rose faced criticism earlier this month for refusing to participate in a scheduled debate with DeBarros, which would have been the only debate of the primary. Agoda-Koussema also did not RSVP to the event.

Go deeper