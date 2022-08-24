Former Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) won the primary in New York's 11th district on Tuesday night, defeating progressive challenger Brittany Ramos DeBarros, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: The win puts Rose on track for a rematch against incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R) in the midterms.

The big picture: New York's 11th district, comprised of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, is considered New York City's only swing district.

Rose, a moderate Democrat and a U.S. Army veteran, originally won the 11th district seat in 2018, only to be bested by Malliotakis in 2020.

Rose received endorsements from the New York State AFL-CIO workers union as well as the Staten Island Democratic Party.

DeBarros, a fellow U.S. Army veteran and progressive activist, had been endorsed by progressive groups such as Brand New Congress, Working Families Party and Sunrise Movement New York City.

Rose also beat out longtime teacher Komi Agoda-Koussema.

Rose faced criticism earlier this month for refusing to participate in a scheduled debate with DeBarros, which would have been the only debate of the primary. Agoda-Koussema also did not RSVP to the event.