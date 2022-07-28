Mick Mulvaney testifies before House Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday testified before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: Mulvaney, who was replaced by Mark Meadows in March 2020 and reassigned as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, was one of several Trump officials who resigned after the Capitol riot.

Mulvaney is the latest former Trump Cabinet official to be interviewed by the committee, which last week held its last summer public hearing on former President Trump's actions on Jan. 6 and in its aftermath.

What they're saying: "I was asked to come in," Mulvaney told NBC News while he was on his way to a closed-door session with the committee.

"The truth. How about that for a start?" he said when asked what he would tell the panel.

Mulvaney joined CBS News as a contributor earlier this year. He said last week that he believes what Cassidy Hutchinson and other top former Trump officials have told the committee so far.

While he resigned the day after the riot, Mulvaney told CNBC that some Trump officials were choosing to remain in their positions "because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in."

The day the 2020 election was called by major news outlets, Mulvaney wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Trump would "accept the result whatever it is."

The big picture: The Jan. 6 committee has recently been particularly focused on obtaining interviews with Trump's former Cabinet officials.

It has interviewed former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen.

It recently interviewed Trump's former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and may interview former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as soon as this week, per CNN.

It is also currently negotiating interviews with former director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

The committee is expected to hold more hearings in September and will complete a final report that it plans to share in the coming months.

