50 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump called former AG "virtually every day" to push DOJ on election fraud
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said that former President Donald Trump called him or met with him "virtually every day" to pressure the Justice Department to take action on his false election fraud claims.
Driving the news: Rosen said during the Jan. 6 committee's fifth public hearing that the Justice Department declined all of Trump's requests because "we did not think that they were appropriate based on the facts and the law as we understood them."
- On various occasions, Trump pushed the Justice Department to create a special counsel for election fraud, file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court, make public statements or hold a press conference, and send a letter to state legislatures urging that they overturn election results, Rosen said.
- The former president also requested that Rosen meet with Rudy Giuliani, Rosen said.
- "The common element of all of this was the president expressing his dissatisfaction that the Justice Department in his view had not done enough to investigate election fraud," he added.