Jan. 6 panel believes there is evidence Trump committed crimes related to riot

Multiple members of the Jan. 6 committee said on Sunday that they believe there is evidence that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and he should be investigated.

The big picture: In its primetime hearing on Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee examined the former president's refusal to take action as rioters descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Driving the news: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" that he thinks there is evidence of crimes that go "all the way up to Donald Trump."

Fellow committee member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he believes that Trump's efforts to overturn the election "invoke various criminal laws and his conduct ought to be the subject of investigation."

"The attorney general is committed to following the evidence wherever it may lead and it has led to Donald Trump," Schiff added. "Whether they'll ultimately conclude they have proof beyond a reasonable doubt to charge him and to convict him, that will be up to the department."

While Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) noted on CNN's "State of the Union" that the committee has not decided whether it will make criminal referrals, she said she believes that Trump is "unfit for further office" and "must never again be anywhere close to the Oval Office."

Background: Attorney General Merrick Garland indicated on Wednesday that the Department of Justice may be open to investigating the former president, telling reporters that "No person is above the law in this country," according to ABC News.