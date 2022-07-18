A shooting at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on Sunday evening has left at least four people dead, including the suspected gunman, police said.

The big picture: Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said at a news conference that two people were in local hospitals with injuries sustained after the shooter opened fire with a long gun, south of Indianapolis.

Police received reports just after 6pm that a gunman had entered the food court and began shooting, according to Ison.

"It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition," Ison said.

An armed bystander "observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter," he added.

