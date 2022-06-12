Only 1 day in June hasn’t had a mass shooting in the U.S.

Twelve days into the month, only one day in June has not been marked by a mass shooting in the U.S., according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Why it matters: A spate of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, have rocked the nation, pushing guns and gun control to the forefront of the national conversation.

Not all mass shootings capture the nation's attention the way those in Buffalo or Uvalde did. At least seven mass shootings happened across the country last weekend.

The big picture: According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 28 mass shootings so far in June.

These mass shootings took place across 15 states — Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Maryland, Arizona, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

June 6 was the only day without a reported incident.

Go deeper: Mass shooters are getting younger