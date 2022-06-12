51 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Only 1 day in June hasn’t had a mass shooting in the U.S.
Twelve days into the month, only one day in June has not been marked by a mass shooting in the U.S., according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Why it matters: A spate of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, have rocked the nation, pushing guns and gun control to the forefront of the national conversation.
- Not all mass shootings capture the nation's attention the way those in Buffalo or Uvalde did. At least seven mass shootings happened across the country last weekend.
The big picture: According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 28 mass shootings so far in June.
- These mass shootings took place across 15 states — Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Maryland, Arizona, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
- June 6 was the only day without a reported incident.
