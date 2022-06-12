Skip to main content
Only 1 day in June hasn’t had a mass shooting in the U.S.

Ivana Saric
Police cars after a Maryland mass shooting
Police assemble after a mass shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland on June 9. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twelve days into the month, only one day in June has not been marked by a mass shooting in the U.S., according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Why it matters: A spate of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, have rocked the nation, pushing guns and gun control to the forefront of the national conversation.

  • Not all mass shootings capture the nation's attention the way those in Buffalo or Uvalde did. At least seven mass shootings happened across the country last weekend.

The big picture: According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 28 mass shootings so far in June.

  • These mass shootings took place across 15 states — Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Maryland, Arizona, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
  • June 6 was the only day without a reported incident.

