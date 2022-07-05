There were more than a dozen mass shootings in the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend, including one at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where at least six people were killed and two dozen others were injured.

The big picture: The weekend of gun violence resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people and in injuries to 91 others, according to data from the nonprofit research group the Gun Violence Archive.

The Gun Violence Archive has recorded more than 300 mass shootings this year in which at least four people were killed or injured.

Zoom in: In the Chicago area, at least 57 people were shot and nine were killed over the weekend, NBC Chicago reports.

The attack at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade was the largest and most high-profile.

was the largest and most high-profile. 13 people were shot and three were killed in six incidents in New York City, per NBC New York.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, eight people were injured on Monday in a shooting at Boom Island Park, per a local CBS affiliate.

A shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, resulted in the death of at least one person and injuries to four others, and another shooting in Sacramento, California, on Monday left at least four injured.

Four people were also injured in shootings in Boston and Kansas City, Missouri, while six people were injured in a shooting in Richmond, Virginia.

There were also mass shootings in South Carolina, Washington, Arizona, North Carolina and Texas over the holiday weekend, per the Gun Violence Archive.

State of play: The weekend of gun violence comes after mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which spurred Congress to pass legislation aimed at gun control.

