Remembering the victims of the Highland Park July 4 shooting

A shooter fired into a crowd at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, leading horrified spectators and parade members to run for their lives.

The big picture: At least six people were killed in the mass shooting and two dozen others were injured.

When it started happening, I thought it was the Navy saluting the flag," Alexander Sandoval, a lifelong resident of Highland Park, told the New York Times. "Then I grabbed my kid and we ran and tried to break a store window to get away from it."

Monday's shooting was the 15th this year in which at least four people were fatally shot in the U.S., according to the nonprofit research group the Gun Violence Archive.

Here's what we know so far about the victims:

Jacki Sundheim was a lifelong member of the North Shore Congregation Israel, coordinating events and also as a preschool teacher, the Chicago Tribune reports.

A message from the synagogue said Sundheim's "work, kindness and warmth touched us all" and that she guided “innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow, all of this with tireless dedication."

Nicolas Toledo, 78, moved from Mexico to Highland Park a few months ago, per the New York Times.

“We brought him over here so he could have a better life," Xochil Toledo, his granddaughter, said. "His sons wanted to take care of him and be more in his life, and then this tragedy happened."

Toledo didn't want to attend the parade, but his disabilities require him to be around someone full-time, per the Times. "We were all in shock," Xochil Toledo said of the shooting. “We thought it was part of the parade.”

"We realized our grandfather was hit. We saw blood and everything splattered onto us."

