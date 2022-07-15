New York AG delays Trump deposition after Ivana Trump's death

The deposition of former President Trump and two of his children has been delayed, the office of New York's attorney general said Friday, citing the death of Ivana Trump.

Driving the news: "In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to," a spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

"This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time."

The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James requested a deposition from Trump and two of his eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of an ongoing civil investigation into potential fraud at the Trump Organization.

The questioning was set to begin on Friday.

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's ex-wife and the mother of his three oldest children, died on Thursday, the former president announced. She was 73.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Trump said of his former wife.

