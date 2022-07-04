Costco is closed July 4th, but Target, Walmart, more stores are open

Most major retailers and restaurants are open Monday with one bulk-sized exception — Costco Wholesale clubs are closed July 4th.

Why it matters: Despite record-high inflation, 88% of consumers were planning to shop in-store for the holiday with 62% planning to purchase items on sale, according to data and tech company Numerator's Independence Day report.

Some grocery stores will have special holiday hours, and other retailers will operate with Sunday hours.

Banks, stock market closed, no mail July 4th

Not a surprise, but U.S. stock markets, banks and USPS are closed Monday and most pharmacies also won't be open.

Costco Wholesale clubs are closed for the federal holiday like they are for New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Are Aldi and Trader Joe's open July 4th?

Yes, the two grocery stores are open Monday but expect locations to close earlier than usual.

The two chains are well known for carrying more of their own private label brands than national brands.

Target July 4th military discount

Details: Target has a military appreciation discount for active-duty military, veterans and military family members outside of its annual Veterans Day savings. National Guard and Reservists are also included, the retailer said.

Verified military will get a 10% discount on up to two separate transactions, online or in-store, through July 4.

To get the discount, sign in to Target Circle and confirm your military status with a document, such as a Veteran ID card.

