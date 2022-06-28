Global mustard shortage looms ahead of summer barbecues

A new global shortage is brewing in the condiments section, thanks to climate change and hotter temperatures.

Driving the news: Hot off of the sriracha shortage, there are reports of mustard shortages in France because of bleak mustard seed harvests in Canada, and global mustard supplies are now in jeopardy, UK-based The Independent reports.

Yes, but: A few of the largest mustard brands in the U.S. — Kraft Heinz (think Heinz and Grey Poupon) and McCormick & Co. (French’s) — told Axios that they don't expect shortages of their products in the U.S. ahead of July 4th barbecues and National Hot Dog Month.

What they're saying: "McCormick & Company is not experiencing shortages of mustard seed which we attribute to our resilient global supply chain and strong sourcing capabilities," company spokesperson Lori Amos Robinson said in a statement to Axios. "French's Mustard will be on store shelves for consumers to enjoy."

"Currently, we do not predict Grey Poupon will experience any major gaps in service," Kraft Heinz told Axios, noting brown mustard seed is one of the main ingredients in the mustard.

"As soon as our cross-functional Grey Poupon team identified a potential supply issue, we immediately worked to identify other sources of brown mustard seed in different parts of the world," the company said.

Meanwhile, inflation has led to a 10.1% increase in the prices of "spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces" in the last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.

