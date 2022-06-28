Biden admin put insurers on notice over birth control

Insurers must cover at least one form of contraception within each FDA-approved category of birth control at no cost to members under the Affordable Care Act, top Biden administration officials wrote in a letter Monday.

Why it matters: Access to effective birth control has taken on new significance after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Advocates say insurers are falling short of the law's requirement.

Driving the news: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, as well as Labor and Treasury Secretaries Marty Walsh and Janet Yellen, put group health plans on notice, reminding them of their obligations, the departments said in a statement.