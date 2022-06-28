1 hour ago - Health
Biden admin put insurers on notice over birth control
Insurers must cover at least one form of contraception within each FDA-approved category of birth control at no cost to members under the Affordable Care Act, top Biden administration officials wrote in a letter Monday.
Why it matters: Access to effective birth control has taken on new significance after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Advocates say insurers are falling short of the law's requirement.
Driving the news: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, as well as Labor and Treasury Secretaries Marty Walsh and Janet Yellen, put group health plans on notice, reminding them of their obligations, the departments said in a statement.
- It comes months after the secretaries released a jointly prepared FAQ warning health insurers could face increased scrutiny and potential enforcement actions over skimpy coverage of birth control.
- The big insurers lobby AHIP says its members comply with the law, offering coverage based on their formularies without cost-sharing.