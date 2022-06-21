The National Rifle Association said Tuesday it opposes the new bipartisan Senate legislative text, saying it "falls short at every level."

Driving the news: "This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians," the NRA said in a statement.

The NRA said the new bill's text "does little to truly address violent crime" and "leaves too much discretion in the hands of government officials."

The big picture: A bipartisan group of senators released legislative text Tuesday for their gun bill, which includes background checks for those under 21 and funding for mental health and school safety.

Senators are working to get the bill passed before going into a two-week, July 4 recess.

