Biden says recession is "not inevitable"

President Biden on Thursday threw cold water on a potential recession in a new interview with the Associated Press.

Driving the news: “First of all, it’s not inevitable,” Biden said in a 30-minute interview at the Oval Office. “Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation.”

Economic experts have suggested a recession is on the way. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Obama administration adviser Larry Summers said over the weekend that a recession will likely hit the U.S. in the next two years.

The big picture: Americans are currently feeling recession angst due to decades-high inflation, which has soured their view of the economy, Axios' Courtenay Brown writes.

What he said: Biden told AP that Americans are “really, really down” after the COVID-19 pandemic, rising gas prices and the overall economy.