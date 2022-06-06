Milo Yiannopoulos interning for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Milo Yiannopoulos, the controversial right-wing commentator and former Breitbart editor, has become an intern in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) office.

Driving the news: Yiannopoulos, 37, announced the news Monday in a Telegram post, writing he had "finally been persuaded out of retirement," alongside a photo of his congressional badge.

"But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!" he wrote.

"Mummy always said I'd end up in government!" he added in an additional post.

State of play: "So I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life," Greene said in a statement provided to The Daily Beast, which first reported the news.

"Great story!" Greene added.

Flashback: In 2017 Yiannopoulos resigned from his post at Breitbart News amid a social media backlash over comments he made that appeared to condone pedophilia, per The Daily Beast. He also lost a CPAC speaking slot and a book deal.

