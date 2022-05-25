Report: "Senior leadership" responsible for Boris Johnson lockdown parties

The final report into Downing Street lockdown parties was delivered to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday morning.

Driving the news: The report by senior civil servant Sue Gray builds on earlier findings of a "serious failure" to observe the standards expected of government officials. In the latest one, Gray notes that 83 people violated lockdown rules at parties, where some staff "staff drank excessively" and damaged property.

There were "multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff" during the parties, according to the report.

The bottom line: "The senior leadership at the center, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture," Gray said.

"Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of Government," Gray added.

"The public have a right to expect the very highest standards of behaviour in such places and clearly what happened fell well short of this."

Read the report in full, via DocumentCloud:

