10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Starbucks to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortion or gender-affirming care

Oriana Gonzalez
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Starbucks announced Monday that it will cover the travel expenses of employees seeking abortion or gender-affirming care.

The big picture: The move comes as conservative states continue to pass and enact laws restricting access to abortion and others banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender people.

  • Starbucks is the latest company to announce plans to support employees who live in states limiting access to reproductive health care.

Details: Starbucks said it would cover travel expenses "when those services are not available within 100 miles" of an employee's home.

  • It also stated that the benefit would also apply to employees' dependents if they are also enrolled in the company's health insurance.
  • The company did not specify when the benefits would kick in, but a spokesperson told CNBC that they are still working on additional details.

