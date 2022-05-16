10 hours ago - Economy & Business
Starbucks to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortion or gender-affirming care
Starbucks announced Monday that it will cover the travel expenses of employees seeking abortion or gender-affirming care.
The big picture: The move comes as conservative states continue to pass and enact laws restricting access to abortion and others banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender people.
- Starbucks is the latest company to announce plans to support employees who live in states limiting access to reproductive health care.
Details: Starbucks said it would cover travel expenses "when those services are not available within 100 miles" of an employee's home.
- It also stated that the benefit would also apply to employees' dependents if they are also enrolled in the company's health insurance.
- The company did not specify when the benefits would kick in, but a spokesperson told CNBC that they are still working on additional details.
