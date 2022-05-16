Starbucks to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortion or gender-affirming care

Starbucks announced Monday that it will cover the travel expenses of employees seeking abortion or gender-affirming care.

The big picture: The move comes as conservative states continue to pass and enact laws restricting access to abortion and others banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender people.

Starbucks is the latest company to announce plans to support employees who live in states limiting access to reproductive health care.

Details: Starbucks said it would cover travel expenses "when those services are not available within 100 miles" of an employee's home.

It also stated that the benefit would also apply to employees' dependents if they are also enrolled in the company's health insurance.

The company did not specify when the benefits would kick in, but a spokesperson told CNBC that they are still working on additional details.

Go deeper: