Judge blocks part of Alabama law banning gender-affirming care for minors

A federal judge blocked part of Alabama's new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors and makes it a felony for medical professionals to perform such medical treatments.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued an injunction to allow challenges against the law to go forward, including the Department of Justice's complaint which was filed last month.

The injunction prevents the state from enforcing the law and lifts the ban against gender-affirming medical care, which took effect May 8.

What they're saying: Burke ruled that the state produced "no credible evidence to show that transitioning medications are 'experimental.'"

"While Defendants offer some evidence that transitioning medications pose certain risks, the uncontradicted record evidence is that at least twenty-two major medical associations in the United States endorse transitioning medications as well-established, evidence-based treatments for gender dysphoria in minors," Burke wrote.

He left in place part of the law that prohibits school officials from keeping certain gender-identity information of children secret from their parents.

