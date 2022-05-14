15 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Judge blocks part of Alabama law banning gender-affirming care for minors
A federal judge blocked part of Alabama's new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors and makes it a felony for medical professionals to perform such medical treatments.
Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued an injunction to allow challenges against the law to go forward, including the Department of Justice's complaint which was filed last month.
- The injunction prevents the state from enforcing the law and lifts the ban against gender-affirming medical care, which took effect May 8.
What they're saying: Burke ruled that the state produced "no credible evidence to show that transitioning medications are 'experimental.'"
- "While Defendants offer some evidence that transitioning medications pose certain risks, the uncontradicted record evidence is that at least twenty-two major medical associations in the United States endorse transitioning medications as well-established, evidence-based treatments for gender dysphoria in minors," Burke wrote.
- He left in place part of the law that prohibits school officials from keeping certain gender-identity information of children secret from their parents.
Go deeper: DOJ challenges Alabama law that bans gender-affirming care for trans youth