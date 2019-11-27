Two polls published Tuesday show a clear gap at the top of the Democratic presidential race, with only the four leading candidates achieving double digits. But Sen. Elizabeth Warren's numbers slipped in both.

By the numbers: Former Vice President Joe Biden has retaken the lead in the latest Quinnipiac University poll, with 24% of Democratic and independent voters who lean toward the Democrats backing him. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg jumped 16 points to snatch second place (16%). Warren's ratings plummeted 50% over the past month to receive 14% support. Sen. Bernie Sanders polled at 13%.