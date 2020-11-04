Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GOP retains Senate seats despite record-breaking Democratic fundraising

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison conceded the race to incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday after fundraising over $100 million during his campaign Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty

Congressional races saw record-shattering fundraising numbers this year, with Democrats pouring money into candidates challenging Republican incumbents.

Why it matters: Democrats heavily invested in these contenders with the hope of flipping the Senate. The races brought in an outpouring of small-dollar donations.

The big picture: Though Democratic campaigns collected many millions of dollars this election cycle, several races in key states have resulted in losses.

What they're saying: "You wasted a lot of money," Graham said in his victory speech Tuesday night after defeating Harrison. “This is the worst return on investment in the history of American politics."

The bottom line: Despite picking up Senate seats in Colorado and Arizona, Democrats' hopes of winning control of the Senate faded as they lost a series of high-profile races.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
12 mins ago - Technology

Qualcomm results top expectations amid "milestone quarter"

Photo: Wang Gang/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday reported sales and earnings that topped expectations, sending its shares higher. The results came amid stronger-than-anticipated smartphone shipments and licensing revenue.

Why it matters: Qualcomm is a major force in the wireless industry and arguably the biggest U.S.-based player in 5G.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

What happens next in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has been called for Joe Biden, but the Trump campaign has already asked for a recount. We dig into what happens next with WisconsinWatch reporter Nora Eckert, who says that the "irregularities" alleged by the Trump campaign are a misunderstanding of how the state's process works.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon that Biden flipped the key Rust Belt battleground of Wisconsin — so the final outcome is coming down to five battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow