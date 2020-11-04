Mark Kelly unseats Republican Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race

Former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the Senate, which has turned increasingly unlikely as the night has progressed.

McSally lost the 2018 Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema but was appointed to a vacant seat later that year following the death of Sen. John McCain (R).

Kelly rose to national fame as the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who resigned from Congress in 2012 after sustaining brain damage from an assassination attempt. He also served as a space shuttle pilot for NASA and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.