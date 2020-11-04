Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wins re-election

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has won re-election, AP projects.

Why it matters: McConnell's Democratic challenger Amy McGrath raised more than $84 million during the campaign, despite her long odds of unseating the Republican leader.

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Go deeper: Follow along with Axios' live election coverage

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump, Biden claim expected states as polls close

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

We're getting the first results in the presidential election — but no clarity from the battleground states that will determine whether President Trump gets a second term or loses to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The latest: The Associated Press has declared Biden the winner in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and his home state of Delaware. It has called Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia for Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says infected people can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women are at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures — Deborah Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David NatherMargaret Talev
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Three scenarios for election night

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tonight could be the start of days of suspense before we know who the next president will be. But it could also be effectively over by the end of the week — and there's a small chance we could even know tonight.

  • Here are the three scenarios for election night and beyond, and how we'll know which one we're seeing tonight.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!