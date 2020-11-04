Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GOP Sen. John Cornyn wins Senate re-election in Texas

Photo: Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Sen. John Cornyn (R) has won re-election in Texas, warding off a competitive challenge from Democrat M.J. Hegar, AP projects.

Why it matters: Democrats had hoped to flip the seat in an effort to win back control of the Senate, in a year when many were optimistic about the party's chances in the increasingly purple Texas. Polls consistently showed Cornyn with a moderate lead, while Cook Political Report rated the race as "leans Republican."

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Go deeper: Follow along with Axios' live election coverage

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election DayPregnant women at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
Live updates: Trump, Biden claim expected states

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Both President Trump and Joe Biden have won many of the states they were expected to win. But the most critical results will come from the battleground states, where it's too early to call the results.

The latest: Trump was leading in Florida, and it's close in other key states like Georgia and North Carolina. If Trump wins Florida, it likely rules out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved tonight — but Democrats believe Biden is doing well in Pennsylvania, which could be the critical state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Republican Tommy Tuberville defeats Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama

Tommy Tuberville. Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Republican Tommy Tuberville has defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D) in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, AP projects.

Why it matters: Although expected, the win by Tuberville — a former college football coach — is important for Republicans, who are fighting to keep control of the Senate.

