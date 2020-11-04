GOP Sen. John Cornyn wins Senate re-election in Texas

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images
Sen. John Cornyn (R) has won re-election in Texas, warding off a competitive challenge from Democrat M.J. Hegar, AP projects.
Why it matters: Democrats had hoped to flip the seat in an effort to win back control of the Senate, in a year when many were optimistic about the party's chances in the increasingly purple Texas. Polls consistently showed Cornyn with a moderate lead, while Cook Political Report rated the race as "leans Republican."