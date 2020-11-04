Lindsey Graham wins Senate re-election against Jaime Harrison

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) has won re-election against Democrat Jaime Harrison in a highly competitive and closely watched race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.
Why it matters: Harrison raised massive amounts of money — including a record-breaking $57 million in Q3 — in his bid to unseat Graham, one of President Trump's closest allies in the Senate. Graham is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and led the controversial push to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett a week before the election.