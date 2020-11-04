Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Lindsey Graham wins Senate re-election against Jaime Harrison

Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) has won re-election against Democrat Jaime Harrison in a highly competitive and closely watched race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: Harrison raised massive amounts of money — including a record-breaking $57 million in Q3 — in his bid to unseat Graham, one of President Trump's closest allies in the Senate. Graham is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and led the controversial push to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett a week before the election.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump, Biden claim expected states in early returns

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Both President Trump and Joe Biden have won many of the states they were expected to win. But the most critical results will come from the battleground states, where it's too early to call the results.

The latest: Trump was leading in Florida, and it's close in other key states like Georgia and North Carolina. If Trump wins Florida, it likely rules out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved tonight — but Democrats believe Biden is doing well in Pennsylvania, which could be the critical state.

Axios
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Cory Gardner loses re-election race in Colorado

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in Colorado's Senate race, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's the first Senate seat that Democrats have flipped this election as they seek to take control of the upper chamber.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says infected people can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women are at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures — Deborah Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
