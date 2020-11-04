GOP Sen. Cory Gardner loses re-election race in Colorado

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in Colorado's Senate race, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's the first Senate seat that Democrats have flipped this election as they seek to take control of the upper chamber.

The big picture: In the lead up to the election, polls consistently showed Hickenlooper with a comfortable lead against Gardner. Cook Political Report rated the race as "leans Democratic."