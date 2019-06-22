Democrats are toying with a number of ideas about how to address economic inequality in the U.S., with candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) making it an integral part of their campaign messaging.
The big picture: Addressing economic inequality means different things to different candidates. There's a push to address tax cuts for the rich, affordable housing, minimum wage, income inequality, labor and unions.
- There's a general consensus among Democrats to repeal President Trump's tax plan which they say disproportionately benefits the wealthy.
- Most Democrats agree about raising the minimum living wage and closing the gender pay gap.
What they're saying:
Former Vice President Joe Biden:
- He's been characterizing himself as "the" advocate for the middle class, with a strong focus on labor laws and tax codes.
- He's attacked Trump's tax cuts saying they benefited the wealthy.
- Biden recently said he wants to increase the national minimum wage to $15, but previously advocated for it to be $12.
Andrew Yang:
- Yang's key proposal is the Universal Basic Income plan that gives every American $1,000 with no strings attached.
- He wants to reduce student debt interest rates.
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.):
- O'Rourke supports raising the minimum wage to $15.
- He supports raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.):
- Sanders advocates for higher quality universal child care and passing the Green New Deal to create more jobs.
- He wants to lower student debt interest rates.
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sanders introduced a bill to cap credit card interest at 15%.
- He wants to eliminate incentives for companies to send jobs overseas, limit tax deductions for corporations and give small businesses more support.
- Sanders wants every post office to offer basic and affordable banking services to end discrimination against Americans.
- Sanders co-sponsored legislation that would have raised the minimum wage to $15.
Sen. Elizabethe Warren (D-Mass.):
- Warren wants to break up Big Tech companies she says monopolize industries and harm small business.
- She wants workers to elect 40% of their company's board members.
- Warren proposed a $640 billion student loan debt cancellation plan.
- She is proposing a tax hike on households making more than $50 million annually.
- Her housing plan aims to cut down rent by 10% and create 1.5 million jobs because of construction needs.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.):
- Booker proposed an expansion to income tax credit under the plan called Rise Credit.
- He has a job plan that will guarantee jobs paying a minimum of $15 an hour in 15 urban and rural areas over the course of 3 years.
- Booker has proposed baby bonds, giving newborns $1,000, totaling up to $2,000 annually for children in low-income households.
- He wants to ban banks' overdraft fees, saying they disproportionately affect lower-income Americans.
Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska):
- He wants to establish the American National Fund that would increase taxes on the wealthy, real estate and IPOs to be redistributed to Americans 18 years and older.
- Gravel wants to establish a $15 minimum wage, and to get rid of the tipping minimum wage.
- He wants to repeal the Taft-Harley Act, saying it prevents labor unions from having real authority.
- Gravel wants to establish a free credit registry.
- To increase access to affordable housing, Gravel wants to enact a vacancy tax, increase tenant's rights and pass rent control legislation.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.):
- She wants to reverse Trump's tax plan, saying it only benefits the wealthy and corporations.
- Harris wants to raise the minimum wage to $15.
- She wants to pass the Rent Relief Act, giving people who spend more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities a tax credit.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.):
- Gillibrand support closing the gender pay gap, and raising the minimum wage to $15.
- She wants to reverse President Trump's tax plan, saying it only benefits the wealthy.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg:
- Buttigieg wants to implement a national affordable housing investment so fewer Americans feel "housing insecure."
- He wants to raise the national minimum wage to $15.
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper:
- Hickenlooper supports raising the minimum wage to $15.
- He wants to give small businesses and startups in rural areas tax credits to incentivize development.
- Hickenlooper created an apprentice program for high schoolers and launched a website to retrain displaced workers.
Mayor Bill de Blasio:
- De Blasio supports a $15 minimum wage.
- He's established a universal pre-K initiative New York City, for which studies show pre-L leads to have higher incomes.
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.):
- He says the issue of economic inequality is more pressing than anything else, including health care and climate change.
- Bennet proposed the American Family Act that would've increased the child tax credit to reduce child poverty.
Gov. Steve Bullock:
- Bullock established the Equal Pay for Equal Work task force with the goal of making Montana the first state to close the gender pay gap.
Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro:
- Under Castro, the Department of Housing and Urban Development provided $173 million in grants to develop affordable housing.
- He advocates for a higher minimum wage.
Marianne Williamson:
- Williamson wants to repeal Trump's tax plan saying it only benefits the wealthy.
- She wants to reduce or forgive student loan debt.
- Williamson supports closing the gender pay gap and increasing the minimum wage.
- She's proposing eliminating the income cap on payroll taxes, carried interest and ETF tax loopholes.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.):
- She supports raising the minimum wage to $15.
- Klobuchar proposed a bill to tax the wealthy to fund retirement plans for middle-income Americans.
Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.):
- Delaney supports closing the gender pay gap.
- He's focused on how the future of artificial intelligence could affect future job prospects, and wants a national plan.
Rep. Tusli Gabbard (D-Hawaii):
- She's proposed legislation to close the gender pay gap.
- Gabbard supports raising the minimum wage to $15.
Gov. Jay Inslee:
- Inslee wants to bring back strong labor unions, and says their decline is tied to increasing economic inequality.
- He believes combating climate change will create more jobs.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio):
- Ryan opposes further tax cuts, saying cuts "have been the answer for everything since 1980. And what's happened since 1980? Average wages have been stagnant, health care costs have gone up."
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.):
- He co-sponsored legislation that would've raised the minimum wage to $12 by 2020.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.):
- Swalwell wants to raise the cap on the Social Security payroll tax so the wealthy pay more into the program.
- He wants to raise the minimum age to $15 by 2024.
Mayor Wayne Messam:
- He increased minimum wage in the city of Miramar.
