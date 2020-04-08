Google bans Zoom for employees over "security vulnerabilities"

Zoom will no longer be available for Google employees to use at work as of this week, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda confirmed to Buzzfeed News on Wednesday, citing security issues.

Why it matters: Zoom, which millions of people have turned to as a communications platform in the coronavirus era, is a competitor to Google's own Meet app.

The big picture: The New York attorney general's office has highlighted security flaws and vulnerabilities in Zoom "that could enable malicious third parties to, among other things, gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams."

What they're saying: “We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network,” Castaneda told BuzzFeed News.

“Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to stay in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or via mobile.”

