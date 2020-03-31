Zoom's coronavirus-fueled stock boom may be doomed

Video conferencing giant Zoom's stock has taken flight in recent weeks, up 121% this year while the S&P 500 has fallen 19% — but the good times may be coming to an end.

Driving the news: The New York attorney general's office sent a letter to the company Monday outlining a number of concerns about security flaws and vulnerabilities "that could enable malicious third parties to, among other things, gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams," the New York Times reported.

The big picture: Zoom has taken off as more small- and medium-sized businesses have begun using the service as they have been forced to go remote because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Goldman Sachs equity research analyst Heather Bellini issued a "sell" rating on the stock, arguing that its current price outpaces reasonable expectations of growth.

Between the lines: Bellini expects around three quarters of the companies currently using Zoom's free trial option will become users, but as the economy worsens she expects many will have to cut their subscriptions to reduce costs and others will simply go out of business.

Further, Zoom's stock currently sells for more than 1,600 times trailing earnings and she expects the company's profits growth rate will subside as it ramps up expansion.

