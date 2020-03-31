2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Zoom's coronavirus-fueled stock boom may be doomed

Dion Rabouin
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Video conferencing giant Zoom's stock has taken flight in recent weeks, up 121% this year while the S&P 500 has fallen 19% — but the good times may be coming to an end.

Driving the news: The New York attorney general's office sent a letter to the company Monday outlining a number of concerns about security flaws and vulnerabilities "that could enable malicious third parties to, among other things, gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams," the New York Times reported.

The big picture: Zoom has taken off as more small- and medium-sized businesses have begun using the service as they have been forced to go remote because of the coronavirus outbreak.

  • However, Goldman Sachs equity research analyst Heather Bellini issued a "sell" rating on the stock, arguing that its current price outpaces reasonable expectations of growth.

Between the lines: Bellini expects around three quarters of the companies currently using Zoom's free trial option will become users, but as the economy worsens she expects many will have to cut their subscriptions to reduce costs and others will simply go out of business.

  • Further, Zoom's stock currently sells for more than 1,600 times trailing earnings and she expects the company's profits growth rate will subside as it ramps up expansion.

Go deeper: Work goes remote in the face of the coronavirus

Go deeper

Ina Fried

A New York Times tweet on Zoom etiquette backfires

After a New York Times tweet on Wednesday suggested that those working from home leave their kids and pets out of work video conferences, Twitter erupted with rebukes.

Why it matters: Most of corporate America is adjusting to working from home right now, with many workers also managing kids who are home from school.

Go deeperArrowMar 26, 2020 - Technology
Bob Herman

Big Pharma is on a stock buyback spree

Data: Company filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

In 2018, the year the Republican tax law went into full effect, 12 of the largest pharmaceutical companies spent more money buying back their stock than they spent on drug research and development.

The big picture: When billions of dollars became available to the biggest drug companies, their main priority was to juice earnings, along with the paydays of their executives and investors — not investments in new treatments or relief for patients who can't afford their drugs.

Go deeperArrowMar 5, 2020 - Health
Erica Pandey

Remote everything

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As cases of the coronavirus multiply across the U.S., every office, school, restaurant and store shutdown is stress-testing the country’s ability to live life without leaving home.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is triggering a grand experiment: Remote work and remote learning have long been buzzwords, but the sudden switch to telecommuting en masse has the potential to accelerate shifts in how work is conducted and the way we think about it.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Economy & Business