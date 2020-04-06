More trouble piles on for Zoom amid coronavirus usage spike

Concerns continue to mount over video chat provider Zoom, with New York City's school district, the largest in the country with more than a million students, advising teachers not to use its software. Zoom was also forced to issue yet another apology, this time for routing some calls through China.

Why it matters: Zoom has seen a massive increase in adoption amid the coronavirus lockdowns, but it has also repeatedly been forced to apologize for security lapses and other problems.

In a blog post, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said that in a rush to add capacity, the company sent some calls through China, in violation of its usual procedures. Zoom attempts to host most calls on servers in the region in which they operate, but sometimes uses a different region to ease spikes in demand. However, calls from outside China aren't supposed to be handled there.

The China issue was first uncovered by Toronto's Citizen Lab.

