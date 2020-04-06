38 mins ago - Technology

More trouble piles on for Zoom amid coronavirus usage spike

Ina Fried

Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Image

Concerns continue to mount over video chat provider Zoom, with New York City's school district, the largest in the country with more than a million students, advising teachers not to use its software. Zoom was also forced to issue yet another apology, this time for routing some calls through China.

Why it matters: Zoom has seen a massive increase in adoption amid the coronavirus lockdowns, but it has also repeatedly been forced to apologize for security lapses and other problems.

  • In a blog post, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said that in a rush to add capacity, the company sent some calls through China, in violation of its usual procedures. Zoom attempts to host most calls on servers in the region in which they operate, but sometimes uses a different region to ease spikes in demand. However, calls from outside China aren't supposed to be handled there.
  • The China issue was first uncovered by Toronto's Citizen Lab.

World coronavirus updates: Fewer deaths in Italy and Spain, U.K. toll jumps

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Health officials in Italy and Spain are seeing a glimmer of hope, as both countries reported a decline in deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday. But the death toll continues to surge in the United Kingdom, which now has the world's fourth highest number of fatalities from COVID-19.

The big picture: The virus has killed more than 69,000 people and infected 1.25 million others globally as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 131,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 15,000). About half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

Scott Rosenberg

1-minute read: 10 fact-based steps to a virus crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

News about the coronavirus is so big and coming so fast that it's hard to remember what happened just last week, let alone last month.

Here's the quickest possible review of the story so far — how it happened and how the U.S. lost control.

Dion Rabouin

Zoom's coronavirus-fueled stock boom may be doomed

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Video conferencing giant Zoom's stock has taken flight in recent weeks, up 121% this year while the S&P 500 has fallen 19% — but the good times may be coming to an end.

Driving the news: The New York attorney general's office sent a letter to the company Monday outlining a number of concerns about security flaws and vulnerabilities "that could enable malicious third parties to, among other things, gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams," the New York Times reported.

