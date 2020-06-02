1 hour ago - Technology

Zoom revenues and profit soar as pandemic propels videoconferencing

Zoom founder Eric Yuan in New York on the day of the firm's 2019 IPO. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Zoom saw revenue more than double and bulked up what had been a razor-thin profit margin in the three months ending April 30, the company reported Tuesday.

The big picture: The report marks Zoom's first of the pandemic era, as the company went from insurgent enterprise video-conferencing startup to global powerhouse.

Details:

  • Revenue came to $328.2 million, up 169% year over year and well above the $203 million Wall Street reportedly expected.
  • Net income came to $27.0 million, or $0.09 per share, up from $198,000, or roughly break-even per share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had been projecting $0.01 per share.
  • The company counted roughly 265,400 enterprise customers with more than 10 employees, up 354% year over year.

Zoom shares were up modestly in after-hours trading following the report.

53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

American carnage

Protesters race up a hill to avoid tear gas in Philadelphia, June 1. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The list of victims has swiftly grown since George Floyd died in police custody just eight days ago.

The big picture: Protests against police brutality have turned into a showcase of police brutality, with tear gas and rubber bullets deployed against crowds. The police have the arsenals at their disposal, but we're also seeing law enforcement officers becoming targets.

56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell blocks resolution condemning Trump's actions against peaceful protesters

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution introduced by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday that would have condemned the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday in order to allow President Trump to walk to St. John's Church.

What they're saying: "Justice for black Americans in the face of unjust violence, and peace for our country in the face of looting, riots, and domestic terror. Those are the two issues Americans want addressed," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

George W. Bush breaks silence on George Floyd

Goerge Bush in Michigan in 2009. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush (R) wrote in a statement Tuesday that he and his wife, Laura, are "anguished" by the death of George Floyd, and said that "it is time for America to examine our tragic failures."

Why it matters: It's a stark juxtaposition when compared to fellow Republican President Trump's response to current civil unrest. While Trump has called for justice in Floyd's death, he's also condemned protestors and threatened to deploy military personnel if demonstrations continue.

