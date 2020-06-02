Zoom revenues and profit soar as pandemic propels videoconferencing

Zoom saw revenue more than double and bulked up what had been a razor-thin profit margin in the three months ending April 30, the company reported Tuesday.

The big picture: The report marks Zoom's first of the pandemic era, as the company went from insurgent enterprise video-conferencing startup to global powerhouse.

Details:

came to $27.0 million, or $0.09 per share, up from $198,000, or roughly break-even per share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had been projecting $0.01 per share. The company counted roughly 265,400 enterprise customers with more than 10 employees, up 354% year over year.

Zoom shares were up modestly in after-hours trading following the report.