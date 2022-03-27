Zelensky steps up call for more Western weaponry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his calls for the West to provide his country with more planes, tanks and other weaponry, in a video posted to Telegram early Sunday morning local time.

Why it matters: Zelensky's appeal came as President Biden ended his visit to Europe, where he met with NATO, G7 and the European Union leaders to offer support for Ukraine one month after Russia began its invasion.

Zelensky’s chief of staff on Friday said that officials were "very disappointed" in the outcome of the week's NATO summit.

Zelensky himself addressed NATO leaders, criticizing the alliance's unwillingness to establish a no-fly zone or provide Ukraine with fighter jets or tanks.

What they're saying: "What is the price of this security? This is very specific. These are planes for Ukraine. These are tanks for our state. This is anti-missile defense. This is anti-ship weaponry," Zelensky said in the video.

"This is what our partners have. This is what is covered with dust at their storage facilities. After all, this is all for freedom not only in Ukraine — this is for freedom in Europe," he said.

"At risk only because they left only one percent of all NATO aircraft and one percent of all NATO tanks somewhere in their hangars. One percent! We did not ask for more. And we do not ask for more. And we have already been waiting for 31 days!"

The bottom line: "So who runs the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow because of intimidation? Partners need to step up their assistance to Ukraine."