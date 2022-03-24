Trio of summits kick off in Brussels as Ukraine war enters second month

Exactly one month since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of NATO, the G7 and the European Union have convened a trio of summits in Brussels to coordinate the next phase of the Western response.

The latest: NATO leaders posed for a "family photo" before beginning their work behind closed doors on an agreement to provide more aid to Ukraine and strengthen the alliance's own long-term military posture in eastern Europe.

The NATO allies are expected to announce Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will stay on for another year past his term, which was set to expire in September, to maintain stability during the crisis in Ukraine.

The U.K. announced just as the summit kicked off that it would impose 65 new Russia-related sanctions, including on the London-based step-daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the pro-Russian mayor installed in occupied Melitopol.

What to watch

NATO summit: Stoltenberg announced Thursday that NATO will double its military presence on the eastern flank, deploying four new multinational "battlegroups" in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

The move is part of a broader "reset" in NATO's long-term defense and deterrence strategy, which could include a permanent U.S. troop presence in the Baltic states.

The leaders are also expected to agree on new support for Ukraine that includes "cybersecurity assistance" and "equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats."

G7 summit: President Biden and the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies are expected to announce sanctions on hundreds of Russian lawmakers, as well possible new steps to close loopholes to enforce existing sanctions.

The G7 leaders are also expected to warn Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons, a scenario Western officials fear is becoming increasingly likely as the war in Ukraine becomes a grinding stalemate.

European Council: The U.S. and EU are close to a deal on supplying American liquefied natural gas to help European countries like Germany wean themselves off of Russian energy.

The EU is not expected to agree on any major new sanctions package, as appetite has faltered for imposing additional costs on Russia that could contribute to a recession in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address both the NATO and EU summits, and President Biden will host a press conference at 3 p.m. ET.

Between the lines: China and the potential consequences of its support for Russia are expected to be on the agenda at each of the three summits.