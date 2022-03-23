NATO to agree to "major increases" of troops on eastern flank

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

NATO will agree at a summit on Thursday to significantly bolster its troop presence on its eastern flank, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

State of play: The deployment will consist of four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. Stoltenberg said he expects leaders at Thursday's emergency summit in Brussels — which Biden will attend — to OK strengthening "NATO’s posture in all domains."

That will include "major increases in the eastern part of the alliance on land, in the air and at sea," Stoltenberg said.

The backdrop: Since Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border began in October, the U.S. and NATO have deployed thousands of troops to eastern-flank countries like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania, Axios' Zach Basu reports.

The troops are supported by 130 allied aircraft and 140 allied ships, in addition to sophisticated air defense systems.

What he's saying: "We face a new reality for our security, so we must reset our deterrence and defense for the longer term," Stoltenberg said.

"Tomorrow, NATO leaders will reaffirm our support to Ukraine. Ukraine has the right to self-defense under the UN Charter and we are helping Ukrainians to uphold this fundamental right."

Go deeper: Where 100,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Europe