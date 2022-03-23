Where 100,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Europe

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: U.S. European Command; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

President Biden will meet Friday with U.S. troops stationed in Poland, a key NATO ally currently housing 10,500 of the 100,000 American service members now deployed across Europe.

Why it matters: Russia invaded Ukraine with a force estimated at 190,000. The last time the U.S. had 100,000 troops deployed in Europe was 2005, during the early years of the Global War on Terror, according to a history of U.S. force posture provided by U.S. European Command.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week the alliance must "reset" as a result of the "new security reality" created by Russia's invasion and its military integration with Belarus.

the alliance must "reset" as a result of the "new security reality" created by Russia's invasion and its military integration with Belarus. What that reset looks like will be a top priority when Biden attends an emergency NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday.

By the numbers: After an initial post-World War II demobilization, the number of U.S. troops in Europe surged from 97,000 in 1950 to over 450,000 in 1957.

That was the first of two major Cold War buildups, with the second peaking at about 340,000 troops in 1987.

In 2018, the number of U.S. troops in Europe bottomed out at around 65,000, the posture history shows.

The big picture: Since Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border began in October, the U.S. and other NATO countries have deployed thousands of troops to reinforce eastern-flank countries like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania.

Hundreds of thousands of NATO forces, comprised of troops under both national and NATO command, are on heightened alert across the alliance.

They're backed by significant air and naval power, including 130 allied aircraft on high alert and 140 allied ships at sea, as well as sophisticated air defense systems.

Worth noting: The U.S. also has troops stationed in 10 non-NATO countries for peacekeeping and other cooperation missions.

They include Kosovo (800), Cyprus (100) and the potential future NATO members of Sweden (10) and Finland (5).

What to watch: Biden will use his Europe trip to work with allies on "longer-term adjustments to NATO force posture on the eastern flank," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

That could potentially include a more permanent troop deployment in the Baltic states, which have been calling for reinforcement and sounding the alarm about Russian aggression for years.

NATO had previously resisted that step in order to avoid antagonizing Moscow.

