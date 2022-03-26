Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said Friday that officials were "very disappointed" in the outcome of the NATO summit this week, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: "We expected more bravery. We expected some bold decisions," Andriy Yermak said in a video call with the Atlantic Council, per the Post.

Yermak and other top Ukrainian officials sought Ukraine Soviet-era jet fighters from NATO countries. They also wanted the defensive alliance to establish a no-fly zone.

Yermak also said that NATO appeared willing to wait until its June summit to make decisions regarding Ukraine, per the Post.

The big picture: The leaders of NATO, the G7 and the European Union convened a trio of summits in Brussels this week one month after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

President Biden expressed support for expelling Russia from the G20 and said NATO "would respond" if Russia used chemical weapons inside Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zelensky criticized NATO for declining to establish a no-fly zone or provide Ukraine with fighter jets or tanks, Axios' Zachary Basu reports.

