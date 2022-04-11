Zelensky: "Of course I’m ready to give my life for my country"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained to CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday why he chose not to flee Ukraine when Russian forces launched their invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

Driving the news: "When everyone is telling you, you need to go, you need to think. Before I do something, I analyze the situation. I've always done it calmly, without any chaos," Zelensky told CBS' Scott Pelley in the interview via a translator. "I might not be the strongest warrior. But I'm not willing to betray anyone."

He said he explained to his wife and children that he had to say because he's the president of Ukraine and they supported his decision.

The bottom line: Pelley put it to Zelensky that he made a decision to give his life for his country if it came to that.

Zelensky replied: "I don't want to make myself out to be a hero. I love my family. I want to live many more years, but choosing between running or being with my people, of course I'm ready to give my life for my country."

