Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

World unites against Putin

Axios

100,000 turned out in Berlin today to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. This is the Strasse des 17. Jun. Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing in days what decades of American prodding and pressure couldn't: Getting Germany and other European nations to unite, expand defense spending and strategic thinking, and do more to protect themselves and others.

Why it matters: Putin calculated a divided America and Europe would make it hard to punish him for invading Ukraine. Instead, he’s spawned a new coalition of the willing that spreads from Europe, to U.S. companies, to Russians in the streets.

The latest: Putin today ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces to high alert, citing sanctions and "aggressive statements" by Western countries, AP reports.

  • Putin said in televised comments: "Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that a Ukrainian delegation would meet with a Russian delegation "without preconditions" on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border."

  • Zelensky said on Telegram following a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko: "Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return."

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield hinted today on CNN's "State of the Union" that Russia could face accusations of war crimes at The Hague. (Watch the video.)

Zoom out: Under public pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European countries one by one dropped their objections to limiting Russia's access to the SWIFT financial transactions system. The U.S. joined yesterday.

  • Suddenly, almost everything is on the table.

Zoom in: The U.S. has been pushing Germany for years to spend 2% of its GDP on defense to no avail. But in a speech today, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there was now a "new reality."

  • "The 24th February marks a turning-point in the history of our continent," Scholz said, pointing to Thursday's invasion.

Not only will Germany hit the 2% threshold, Scholz proposed enshrining that commitment in the constitution.

  • In other dramatic reversals in the past week, Scholz suspended the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline and announced that Germany would begin arming Ukraine.

The bottom line: Close observers of German politics said they've never seen so many doctrines of German foreign policy dismantled so quickly.

Go deeper: Axios Ukraine dashboard

Not a valid email format.
Not a valid email format.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Not a valid email format.
Not a valid email format.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Not a valid email format.
Not a valid email format.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Not a valid email format.
Not a valid email format.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Not a valid email format.
Not a valid email format.
Server error. Please try a different email.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Updated 17 mins ago - World

EU bans Russian aircraft, state media in sweeping new sanctions

European Commission President von der Leyen. Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Sunday that the European Union will ban all "Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft," including the private jets of oligarchs, from its airspace, as well as Russian state media.

Why it matters: The announcement comes on the fourth day of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and builds off of efforts over the past several days by individual European countries to take similar measures.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

A residential area in Kyiv that was hit by a missile on Feb. 26. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Zelensky: Ukraine to meet with Russia for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that a Ukrainian delegation would meet with a Russian delegation near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for peace talks "without preconditions."

State of play: A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Sunday that Russia has now committed two-thirds of its massed forces to the fight inside Ukraine, and has fired over 320 missiles, but still does not hold a major population center. Russia's advance on Kyiv has also stalled about 30km (19 miles) from the city center, the official said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!