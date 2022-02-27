UN ambassador hints at possible war crimes investigation for Russia

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations hinted Sunday that Russia could face accusations of war crimes before The Hague, where trials for the International Criminal Court are held.

What she's saying: "I think everything is on the table as we move forward," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN's "State of the Union" when asked if Russia could sit before the War Crimes Tribunals in the future.

The backdrop: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called for The Hague to investigate Russian attacks he said "show signs of genocide."

Russia "deserves an international tribunal. We are documenting their crimes. And there would have been many more of these crimes if it hadn't been for our courageous defenders," Zelensky said, per a translation on CNN.

What they're saying: "We're holding the Russians accountable at every level," Thomas-Greenfield told CNN Sunday.

"They are the aggressors, and they have to be held accountable, whether it's in the United Nations or elsewhere, and all of that continues to be discussed and is on the table.

"As you know, we will be having a discussion in Geneva at the UN Human Rights Council, bringing Russia before the Human Rights Council as well. And there's another resolution that we're bringing before the General Assembly in a special emergency meeting that we're requesting tonight."

"So we're keeping the pressure up on the Russians."

Worth noting: U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Michael Carpenter on Sunday called on the international community to document "any possible war crimes it commits to ensure there is accountability."

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine