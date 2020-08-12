15 mins ago - World

Ambassador to U.K. Woody Johnson accused of inappropriate comments

Dave Lawler, author of World

Johnson (center) at Downing Street during President Trump's state visit to the U.K. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson made "inappropriate or insensitive comments" in the workplace on topics "such as religion, sex, or color," according to a report from the State Department's Inspector General's Office.

Why it matters: Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune who owns the New York Jets football team, has been under scrutiny for his behavior as ambassador, including reportedly attempting to help steer the British Open golf tournament to one of President Trump's courses.

Details: The inspector general report doesn't address those claims, but finds that Johnson's leadership style at times harmed morale at the embassy.

  • In addition to the "inappropriate or insensitive comments," the report finds that when staff resisted Johnson's suggestions, "he sometimes questioned their intentions or implied that he might have them replaced."
  • "This caused staff to grow wary of providing him with their best judgment," the report notes, citing interviews with staff members.

The report also addresses Johnson's poor relations with his former deputy, a career diplomat named Lewis Lukens, which it says harmed "mission morale."

  • Johnson had Lukens removed after "speeches in which he praised the Obama administration," per AP.
  • Lukens has since said that he raised concerns about Johnson's alleged lobbying over the British Open with State Department officials.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, and responded specifically to the report's recommendation that his comments be reviewed "for compliance with Department Equal Employment Opportunity" and other policies.

  • "If I have unintentionally offended anyone in the execution of my duties, I deeply regret that, but I do not accept that I have treated employees with disrespect or discriminated in any way," Johnson wrote.
  • He added that morale at the embassy was now "better than ever."

Fadel Allassan
Aug 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

IG report: Saudi arms sales were legal but didn't weigh civilian casualties

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acted legally when he bypassed Congress to approve $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, but failed to "fully assess risks and implement mitigation measures to reduce civilian casualties" that resulted from the deal, according to a report by the State Department inspector general.

Why it matters: The 2019 sale drew bipartisan ire among lawmakers, who worried it could lead to a pattern of the administration using "emergency declarations" to circumvent Congress to approve weapons deals. The report comes two months after former Inspector General Steve Linick testified that he was pressured by a top Pompeo aide to drop the investigation.

Orion Rummler
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Jersey governor allows schools to reopen for in-person learning

Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2019. Phoot: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order allowing private and public K-12 schools and universities to reopen for in-person learning in September.

The big picture: New York and New Jersey have now authorized school districts to begin reopening. Both states and Connecticut ordered travelers from 31 states to quarantine before crossing their state borders after they were able to manage the pandemic.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 20,412,501 — Total deaths: 744,649— Total recoveries: 12,629,465Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 5,163,509 — Total deaths: 164,994 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi on state of coronavirus stimulus talks: "It's a chasm"
  4. Business: U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits.
  5. Public health: America is flying blind on its coronavirus response.
  6. Education: Gallup: America's confidence in public school system jumps to highest level since 2004.
